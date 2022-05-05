NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.
OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $8.73 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.
NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.
