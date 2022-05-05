NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.00.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.48 on Monday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.32.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704. Insiders purchased a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

