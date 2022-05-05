NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after buying an additional 335,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

