Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 65,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NIO traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.
NIO Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.