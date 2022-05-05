Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 65,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

