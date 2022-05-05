Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 2,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.48. 61,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

