Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 248,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

