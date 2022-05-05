Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,335.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.36.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $468.64. 41,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,432. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.64. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

