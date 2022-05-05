Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.93% of TPI Composites worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

TPIC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 25,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.