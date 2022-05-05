Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 62,700 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

NYSE:TD traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $72.39. 312,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.