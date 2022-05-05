Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.91. 5,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,548. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

