Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.