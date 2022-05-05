Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. ShotSpotter makes up 2.5% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 7.08% of ShotSpotter worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $329.48 million, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.24. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

