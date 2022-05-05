nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.60. 4,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,869,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 532,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

