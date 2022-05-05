Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 19%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 205,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 341,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
