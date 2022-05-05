Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NOMD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

