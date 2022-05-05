NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 43,636 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.14. The company had a trading volume of 611,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. The company has a market capitalization of $582.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

