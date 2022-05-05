NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 6,300 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

