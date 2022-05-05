NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,457 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $261.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.59 and a 200-day moving average of $293.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

