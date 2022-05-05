NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 26,200 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVID. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

