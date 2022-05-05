NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $10.71 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.84. 156,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,013. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.29 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.