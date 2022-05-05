NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $533,000 in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

