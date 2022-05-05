NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $17.86 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,000. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. 353,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,064,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.