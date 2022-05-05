NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

RL opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

