NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.