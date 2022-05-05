NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

NYSE DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

