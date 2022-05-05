NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

