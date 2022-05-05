NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.