NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 13,124 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

