NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 2,680 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $222.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

