NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 4,531 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

