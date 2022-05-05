NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

