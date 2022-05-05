NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $280.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

