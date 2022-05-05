Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.18. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

