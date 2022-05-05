Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $13,019,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

