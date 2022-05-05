NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $193,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NWE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. 2,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,529. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

