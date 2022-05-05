NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 238,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NOW by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NOW by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 195,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

