NSI Retail Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 523,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,277. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.