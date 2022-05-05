NuStar Energy L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.12 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

