Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,541,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

