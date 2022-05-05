Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE JSD opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $43,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,265 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

