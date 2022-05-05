nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $43.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.