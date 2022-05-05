NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

