NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.30.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
