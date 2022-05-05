O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

OI stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $26,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $12,999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after buying an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

