Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 31,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,999. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,271 shares of company stock worth $6,830,545 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

