Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 31,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,271 shares of company stock worth $6,830,545 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

