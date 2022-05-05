Oakmont Corp Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oakmont Corp decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for about 0.1% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of FAF traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 708,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,745. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

