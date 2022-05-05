Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Contrast

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oblong and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 941.67%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 70.15%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -125.57% -48.24% -39.92% CEVA 0.32% 1.15% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 1.91 -$9.05 million ($0.42) -1.14 CEVA $122.71 million 6.92 $400,000.00 $0.01 3,660.00

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats Oblong on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong (Get Rating)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

