Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.75

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 572067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.