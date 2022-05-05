Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Set at C$15.50 by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE stock traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, hitting C$10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.81. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.95.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at C$165,767.25.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.