Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $674,488.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00436966 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,233.53 or 1.82703939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

